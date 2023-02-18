FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $81-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.96 million. FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.02 EPS.

Shares of FARO opened at $28.57 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

