FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $81-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.96 million. FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.02 EPS.
FARO Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of FARO opened at $28.57 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
