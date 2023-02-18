FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019. The company has a market cap of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.01. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of FAT Brands worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

