FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.
NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019. The company has a market cap of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.01. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.79%.
FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.
