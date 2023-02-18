Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

FRT traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 397,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,149. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

