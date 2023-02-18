FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FDX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.30. 993,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,572. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

