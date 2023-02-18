FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE FDX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.30. 993,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,572. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
