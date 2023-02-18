Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

