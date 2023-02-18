FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 21,580,000 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

FIGS Trading Up 1.0 %

FIGS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.67. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $23.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

About FIGS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

