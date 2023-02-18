Financial Contrast: Spirit Airlines (SAVE) versus Its Rivals

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spirit Airlines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spirit Airlines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Spirit Airlines Competitors
|561
|2009
|3163
|178
|2.50
As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Spirit Airlines’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility and Risk
Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ rivals have a beta of 2.05, suggesting that their average share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirit Airlines
|$5.07 billion
|-$554.15 million
|-3.77
|Spirit Airlines Competitors
|$10.28 billion
|-$780.92 million
|-17.04
Spirit Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirit Airlines
|-10.93%
|-10.51%
|-2.15%
|Spirit Airlines Competitors
|-7.01%
|-41.10%
|-1.77%
Summary
Spirit Airlines rivals beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.