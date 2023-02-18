Financial Contrast: Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sundance Energy and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sundance Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A SandRidge Energy 68.79% 53.84% 39.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.19 $116.74 million $4.68 3.12

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Sundance Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

(Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

