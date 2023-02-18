Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix stock opened at $347.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $402.87. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

