Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $207,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.