Financial Survey: Conversion Labs (CVLBD) & The Competition

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Conversion Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Conversion Labs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs Competitors 59 169 420 11 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies have a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Conversion Labs’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Conversion Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Conversion Labs Competitors -154.94% -9.07% -11.88%

Risk and Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs’ peers have a beta of -0.23, meaning that their average share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million -$3.14 million -2.71 Conversion Labs Competitors $1.67 billion $157.67 million 7.26

Conversion Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs. Conversion Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Conversion Labs peers beat Conversion Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Conversion Labs

(Get Rating)

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.