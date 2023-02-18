Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.05 and last traded at $36.36. 2,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Finward Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 103,877 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finward Bancorp

