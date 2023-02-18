First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

