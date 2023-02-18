First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 448,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,043. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.62%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.