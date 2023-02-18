First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Down 12.2% in January

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 815,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 6,045,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About First Majestic Silver

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AG. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

