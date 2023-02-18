First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31). 67,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 79,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

First Property Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.51. The company has a market capitalization of £28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

First Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

