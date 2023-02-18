First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,746 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $92,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,536,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 206,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,977,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.67 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.