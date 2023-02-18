First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 163,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after buying an additional 138,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 765,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.90 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

