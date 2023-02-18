FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Update

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.1 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

