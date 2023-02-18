Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Up 0.1 %

Fisker stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Fisker has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fisker

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208. 45.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.