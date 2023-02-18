FLEX LNG’s (FLNG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEX LNG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FLNG opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 54.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 85.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 985,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 74,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,060,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 153,734 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

