Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 2,031,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

