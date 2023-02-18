Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $19,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Stock Performance
FLR stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
