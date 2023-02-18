Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £134 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($162.66) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($156.59) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a £110 ($133.53) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment to a neutral rating and set a £159 ($193.01) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a £102 ($123.82) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £134.15 ($162.84).

LON:FLTR opened at £137.45 ($166.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is £112.62. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($89.10) and a fifty-two week high of £137.65 ($167.09).

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($137.96), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($140,165.57).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

