Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $31.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,385,045 shares of company stock valued at $30,188,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire
Flywire Stock Up 0.1 %
FLYW opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.