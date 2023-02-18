Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares in the company, valued at $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $422,330.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,295.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,385,045 shares of company stock worth $30,188,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Flywire by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 912,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,532. Flywire has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

