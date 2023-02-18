Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares in the company, valued at $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $422,330.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,295.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,385,045 shares of company stock worth $30,188,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Flywire by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 912,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,532. Flywire has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.