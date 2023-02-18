Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, reports. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

FOCS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 892,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Focus Financial Partners

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. William Blair started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.