Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Given New $77.00 Price Target at HSBC

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HSBC from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $94.62 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.