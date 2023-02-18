FORA Capital LLC Buys 2,447 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Storage Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $299.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.58. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

