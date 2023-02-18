FORA Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Deere & Company accounts for 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.15.

Deere & Company Stock Up 7.5 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $433.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.