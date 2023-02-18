FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

