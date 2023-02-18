FORA Capital LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 57.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $227.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

