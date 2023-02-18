FORA Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 327.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

