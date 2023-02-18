FORA Capital LLC Invests $5.46 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000. Enphase Energy makes up 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ENPH opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

