FORA Capital LLC Purchases 6,441 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $301.45 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.81.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.