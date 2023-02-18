FORA Capital LLC Sells 23,038 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 109,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 61,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 110,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 972,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.28 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

