FORA Capital LLC Sells 5,801 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $507.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

