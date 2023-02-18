FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $192.71 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average is $161.04.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

