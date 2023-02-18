FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $502.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,805 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

