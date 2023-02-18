Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.6 %

FSM opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.23. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

