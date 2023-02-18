Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Forum Merger IV by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 827,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. 11,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Forum Merger IV has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

