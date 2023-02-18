Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 122,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

FORD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 23,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,552. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

