Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker's stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

