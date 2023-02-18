Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of FOSLL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

