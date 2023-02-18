Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Update

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 20,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

BEN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 3,228,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

