Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004048 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $22.90 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,033,353,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

