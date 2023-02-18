Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.
Shares of FREQ stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47.
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
