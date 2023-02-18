Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

