Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FREQ opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Analyst Recommendations for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

