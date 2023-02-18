Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FREQ opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.