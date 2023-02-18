Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.
Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FREQ opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.59.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
