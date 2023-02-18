Frontier 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.18 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $22.92 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

