FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 3,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 113,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000.

Further Reading

